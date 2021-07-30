    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > U.S.

WHO Still Investigating Delta Variant Mortality, Transmission

  • According to the experts, at least 70 percent of vaccine coverage globally is needed to slow down the transmission and reduce the risk of new variants.

    According to the experts, at least 70 percent of vaccine coverage globally is needed to slow down the transmission and reduce the risk of new variants. | Photo: Twitter/@nypost

Published 30 July 2021 (5 hours 46 minutes ago)
Opinion

 "We’re trying to get a better handle on why the delta variant is more transmissible," the WHO official Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove said at a press conference Friday. 

The World Health Organization (WHO) explained on Friday that there is no confirmation yet the Delta variant has higher mortality or is more vaccine-resistant.

RELATED:

IMF: Global Economy's Loss Due to COVID Response

"We’re trying to get a better handle on why the delta variant is more transmissible," the WHO official Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove said at a press conference.

"There are certain mutations in the delta variant that, for example, allow the virus to adhere to a cell more easily. Some laboratory studies suggest that there is increased replication in some of the modeled human airway systems," the official added.

According to the experts, at least 70 percent of vaccine coverage globally is needed to slow down the transmission and reduce the risk of new variants.

Tags

COVID-19 pandemic Delta variant WHO Vaccines

People

Maria Van Kerkhov

Russia Today, CBS
by teleSUR/esf-les
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.