News > Belgium

WHO Says Omicron in 110 Countries, Cases Double Every 2-3 Days

  • The Omicron variant has been reported in at least 110 countires, the WHO announced. Dec 24, 2021.

    The Omicron variant has been reported in at least 110 countires, the WHO announced. Dec 24, 2021. | Photo: Twitter/@reportaznews

Published 24 December 2021
The omicron variant of the COVID-19 coronavirus has now been detected in 110 countries and continues to spread exponentially, with cases doubling in communities where it is transmitted in a matter of two to three days, the World Health Organization (WHO) said today.

In its technical report update on the omicron variant, WHO noted that infection rates are declining in one of the South African provinces where it was first detected.

Data from outbreaks in South Africa, the United Kingdom and Denmark seem to suggest a lower risk of hospitalization in patients contracting the omicron variant compared to Delta, although WHO takes these data with caution.

Other preliminary studies in different countries indicate a reduction in the protection of vaccines such as AstraZeneca or Pfizer-BioNtech against the Omicron variant, although in the case of the latter a booster dose seems to increase its efficacy.

Cubadebate
by teleSUR/les
