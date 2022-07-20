WHO Reports Monkeypox Cases Increase to 14 000 Worldwide

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported Wednesday that the number of cases of monkeypox in more than 70 countries has risen to 14 000.

The WHO Director General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, stressed at a press conference that five deaths had been reported in Africa due to the disease. In contrast, the majority of cases have been reported in Europe.

At the same time, he emphasized that "one of the most powerful tools we have against monkeypox is information. The more information people at risk of contracting the disease have, the more they can protect themselves."

He highlighted that the organization "is validating, procuring and shipping tests to multiple countries and will continue to provide support to expand access to effective diagnostics."

The agency's director said six countries reported their first case last week, expressing that "some of these countries have much less access to diagnostics."

"This week, WHO updated its [#monkeypox] guidance for men who have sex with men, to include additional advice and information for the affected community"-@DrTedros https://t.co/LibJmFYjpE — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) July 20, 2022

He said that whatever the outcome of the emergency committee meeting to determine the status of the disease, "WHO will continue to do all it can to help countries stop transmission and save lives."

Should the WHO expert committee declare monkeypox disease an international emergency, governments would be obliged to implement preventive measures to slow its spread.