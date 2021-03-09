WHO: One in Three Women Suffer Violence Worldwide

Among the key findings, the report indicates that "violence starts early: 1 in 4 young women (aged 15-24 years) who have been in a relationship will have already experienced violence by an intimate partner by the time they reach their mid-twenties."

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported on Tuesday that one in three women worldwide experience violence during their lifetime as 736 million suffer "physical or sexual violence by an intimate partner or sexual violence from a non-partner."

The WHO investigation is the largest ever conducted by this organization as it gathers data for almost two decades. Also, the study confirms that women living in low- and lower-middle-income countries are the most affected.

Among the key findings, the report indicates that "violence starts early: 1 in 4 young women (aged 15-24 years) who have been in a relationship will have already experienced violence by an intimate partner by the time they reach their mid-twenties."

In this sense, the WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that violence against women "is endemic in every country," referring to its prevalence across the world.

"We can only fight it with deep-rooted and sustained efforts – by governments, communities, and individuals – to change harmful attitudes, improve access to opportunities and services for women and girls, and foster healthy and mutually respectful relationships," the official added.

According to the study, "Oceania, Southern Asia, and Sub-Saharan Africa have the highest prevalence rates of intimate partner violence among women aged 15-49, ranging from 33 percent - 51 percent. The lowest rates are found in Europe with 16–23percent, Central Asia with 18 percent, Eastern Asia reports 20 percent, and South-Eastern Asia amounts to 21 percent."