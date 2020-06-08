WHO on COVID-19: No Time to Take Foot Off the Pedal

WHO's representative also referred that while the situation in Europe is improving globally it is worsening, particularly in Latin America and South Asia.

World Health Organization (WHO) Chief Tedros Adhanom warned Monday that this is not the right time for governments to relax on COVID-19 restriction measures, as world deaths are approaching half a million.

"More than six months into this pandemic, this is not the time for any country to take its foot off the pedal,” Adhanom said during his briefing on the crisis, emphasizing that "this is the time for countries to continue to work hard, based on science, solutions, and solidarity.”

On Sunday, 136,000 cases globally were recorded, the highest number in a single day so far, as European countries like Spain, Italy, Belgium, Greece, Portugal, and Poland are relaxing restrictions.

The worst scenarios in Latin America are in Brazil, with over 710,887 cases, and the U.S., where cases already surpassed two million.

Today @WHO @DrTedros addressed the EU Development Ministers VTC. While the #COVID situation is improving in Europe, it is worsening globally. 136.000 new cases were reported yesterday, the highest figures ever. We cannot defeat the virus with a divided world says @DrTedros. #FAC pic.twitter.com/m7vi9Z7joz — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) June 8, 2020

“Most countries in the African region are still experiencing an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, with some reporting cases in new geographic areas, although most countries in the region have less than 1,000 cases. We also see increasing numbers of cases in parts of Eastern Europe and Central Asia”, said Adhanom.

On the massive demonstrations that have taken place worldwide over the assassination of a black man by a police officer in the U.S., the WHO "fully supports equality and the global movement against racism" although the official remembered that protestors should maintain social distance and wear a mask.

According to a draft released on June 2 by the organization, there are only 10 candidates vaccines in clinical evaluation and other 123 in the pre-clinical trial.