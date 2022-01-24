WHO: New COVID Variants in Sight

Covid-19 is still dangerous and should not be underestimated by politicians, warned the WHO’s special envoy.

In spite of the progress that has been made regarding the control of infections with coronavirus around the world, Dr David Nabarro, Covid-19 special envoy of the World Health Organization’s (WHO), pointed out the challenges that the pandemic could still pose to the world.

Dr. Nabarro marked the danger from politicians underrating the risk of people getting infected with the virus. He stated that it should not be treated like the flu or be labeled as weak.

Nabarro stated that the virus should be treated with caution, considering that it is still severe and has not become mild. He claimed that, even though the end is in sight, it is essential to be aware of the potential difficulties the world could face in the process of getting there.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Health Organization (WHO) Director-General referring to COVID-19, said on Monday: It is still “dangerous to assume that Omicron will be the last variant, or that we are in the endgame” of the pandemic. He also remarked that the conditions for new variants to come out still exist.

Hans Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe, claimed that the continent is getting closer to the pandemic's end because Omicron is milder than previous strains. UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid recently stated that Covid should be treated like the flu in the same vein.

Nabarro expressed that it is incredible how officials make predictions that the WHO does not still know. What is certain is that new variants of the virus are coming in the near future, he said.

Continuing to make all the necessary efforts to lower the number of infections and restrain the world from deaths associated with the virus is the goal for all countries worldwide. Covid-19 continues to be a public health emergency of international concern.