WHO: Experts Considers COVID Global Pandemic Might End in 2022

The World Health Organization forecasts the world will overcome the COVID-19 pandemic next year.

The technical lead at the World Health Organization (WHO), Maria Van Kerkhove, declared their intentions to end the global COVID-19 pandemic in 2022.

"2022 is the year we can end the COVID-19 pandemic. We have tools now. We can take the death out of COVID-19," decreed Kerkhove during a live WHO Q&A stream.

The WHO submitted its Strategy to Achieve Global Covid-19 Vaccination by the middle of next year. The Strategy is composed of actions believed to achieve 70 percent of global immunization by mid-2022.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus reported on Tuesday that progressive evidence suggests a decline in the effectiveness of vaccines contributed to the spread of the Omicron strain.

The virus's evolution is being studied already, and some vaccine producers have announced new trials to their formulas to face new challenges.

In late November, the Omicron strain was identified for the first time in South Africa. Last week, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that Omicron has a significant percentage of the daily COVID-19 new cases in most South African provinces.

President Ramaphosa tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, even after being fully vaccinated. The new COVID-19 variant's spread has reached 77 countries so far.