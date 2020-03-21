WHO: Deaths Exceed 10,000, More Than 250,000 Infected Globally

WHO reported on Saturday that the number of deaths globally from the new coronavirus (COVID-19) is at least 11,184, while infections total approximately 266,073.

WHO reported on Saturday that the number of deaths globally from the new coronavirus (COVID-19) is at least 11,184, while infections total approximately 266,073. Figures that go on the rise as the situation becomes more complicated by the virus.

The figures represent an increase of 32,000 cases and 1,344 deaths compared to the latest statistics given by WHO on Friday. With this, the barrier of 250,000 infections and 10,000 deaths worldwide is exceeded, according to the updated map of the pandemic’s progress.

China remains the country with the highest number of cases (over 81,000), despite three consecutive days without new local infections.

It is followed by Italy, with more than 47,000 cases and Spain with around 25,000 infections, while countries such as the United States, Germany, France, or Iran are also above the threshold of 10,000 cases.

The affected countries and territories now number 182, according to the latest statistics submitted by WHO.

However, according to the latest figures that Johns Hopkins University (U.S.) reported, more than 86,000 people have recovered from the infection to date.

The virus was first detected in China’s Wuhan city of the Hubei province, and the country claims it has been largely contained, reporting no new domestic cases. More cases have now been reported outside China than within. China has nearly 81,200 cases, with more than 3,100 deaths and more than 70,000 recoveries.