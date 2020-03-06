WHO: Covid-19 Cases Likely to Reach 100,000 Over the Weekend

China is strengthening its capabilities to implement "region-specific and multilevel health testing approaches.

The World Health Organization (WHO) Friday announced that the number of people infected with the coronavirus could reach 100,000 if the current trend continues.

So far, 98,023 cases have been registered, 2,736 of which were confirmed in the last 24 hours, as the WHO director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus reported.

In the country most affected by the coronavirus in Europe, Italy, 197 people have died, 49 of whom passed away in the last 24 hours, while the total number of infected reached 4,636.

At the Vatican City, whose first coronavirus case was detected on Thursday, the health centers remained closed to be properly disinfected. Tourist activities also decreased.

"The few vacationers walking across the typically crowded Saint Peter’s Sq. within the Vatican on Friday sounded worried in regards to the fast unfold of the brand new sickness," outlet Trendskey mentioned.

Pope Francis also underwent the Covid-19 test, which was negative, as the Roman newspaper Il Messaggero reported.

Meanwhile, China’s government was optimistic about the evolution of the fight against the epidemic and said the investigation to find a vaccine is progressing properly.

In this Asian country, 80,552 Covid-19 cases, 53,726 patients recovered, and 3,042 had been registered as of Friday morning.

On Friday, China's Premier Li Keqiang called for heightened measures to prevent the COVID-19 spread and added that that "region-specific and multilevel health testing approaches must be adopted," as reported by China Daily.