WHO: Changes Aimed To Protect Workers’ Health

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Labor Organization (ILO), a change to protect workers' health with the implementation of telework is a demand they consider crucial.

The technical report released by both organizations underlined the benefits and risks of this alternative. It appealed to establish similar measures, to fit the different forms of work that the current COVID-19 pandemic has forced society to adopt.

The document highlighted positive aspects of the situation, such as the balance between work and personal life, opportunities for flexible schedules and physical activity, reduced time exposed to contact with people, and decreased air pollution.

The report disclosed as a benefit, the higher productions that can be reached with the lower operating cost for companies, while all of this can improve physical and mental health and social well-being.

Those employing teleworkers should develop programmes to promote healthy and safe telework.

Those employing teleworkers should develop programmes to promote healthy and safe telework.

Such programmes should provide assistance for assessing and managing the risk factors for health and safety; workstation, computer and peripheral equipment & remote ICT support.

The organizations pointed out the impact that lack of proper planning and organization could represent for health and safety, within the mentioned isolation, burnout, depression, domestic violence, among others.