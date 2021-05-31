WHO Calls for a Pandemic Treaty

“A pandemic treaty would foster improved sharing, trust, and accountability, and provide the solid foundation on which to build other mechanisms for global health security," Tedros added since the current pandemic has been marked by the "lack of sharing of data, information, pathogens, technologies, and resources."

The World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged country members on Monday for a pandemic treaty to strengthen the response to the current and future challenges amid a series of reforms to tackle sanitary crisis worldwide.

“The one recommendation I believe will do the most to strengthen WHO and global health security is the recommendation of a treaty on pandemic preparedness and response which could also strengthen relations between member states and foster cooperation. This is an idea whose time has come,” the official said.

A #PandemicTreaty is a promise to future generations. This is a moment for exceptional leadership, for doing the unusual and the unprecedented. We must approach the future with open eyes and open arms. #WHA74 https://t.co/MPi8QapUoR — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) May 31, 2021

“A pandemic treaty would foster improved sharing, trust, and accountability, and provide the solid foundation on which to build other mechanisms for global health security," Tedros added since the current pandemic has been marked by the "lack of sharing of data, information, pathogens, technologies, and resources."

The head of the WHO explained that more than 60 countries had sponsored the treaty thus far, and further discussions will take place at a WHO special session next November.