WHO Approves the AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine

This vaccine is the second one to receive WHO clearance, after the Pfizer-BioNTech product obtained its permission on Dec. 31, 2020.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday approved the emergency use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, following the end of some investigations about its safety and effectiveness.

The go-ahead was given after WHO specialists declared the vaccine was safe for the elderly and it is effective against the English, Brazilian, and British strains.

Two versions of the vaccine will be produced, one between AstraZeneca and the Serum Institute of India (SII), and the other in collaboration with the Korean pharmaceutical firm SKBio.

The vaccine will probably be used by the COVAX initiative due to its lower price and easy conditions for its storage and transportation. The WHO plans to distribute over 300 million of this vaccine through this multilateral initiative.

"I am pleased that the @G7, under the ����’s presidency, is meeting this Friday to discuss #VaccinEquity, and I encourage all groups to sign WHO’s declaration"-@DrTedros #COVID19 #ACTogether https://t.co/KDluTWnOe3 — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) February 15, 2021

WHO issues emergency use authorizations as a guide for countries without regulatory bodies capable of determining such decisions.

The WHO also considers granting permissions to Modena, Sinopharm, and Sinovac vaccines.