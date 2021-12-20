WEF Postponed Its Flagship Event due to COVID-19 Situation

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted, once again, plans to celebrate the World Economic Forum flagship event in Davos, Switzerland.
WEF announced on Monday they would postpone the dated meeting with influential global business and political heads for next January until an undefined date for the early summer.
WEF organizers declared that "the spread of the Omicron variant made it extremely difficult to deliver a global in-person meeting," which is why they decided to postpone the event.
The meeting, canceled last year, with plans to move to Singapore, met regularly 3,000 decision-makers from politics, business, civil society and culture.
Last September, the WEF said that the annual meeting would return to its traditional home in Davos from January 2021. Still, the fast spread of the Omicron strain resulted in a change of schedule, leaving the date and location unknown for next year.
“The deferral of the Annual Meeting will not prevent progress through the continued digital convening of leaders from business, government and civil society,” declared Klaus Schwab, WEF founder.
“Public-private cooperation has moved forward throughout the pandemic, and that will continue apace. We look forward to bringing global leaders together in person soon,” added Schwab.