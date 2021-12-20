WEF Postponed Its Flagship Event due to COVID-19 Situation

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has postponed its flagship event due to the Omicron variant situation, once again.

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted, once again, plans to celebrate the World Economic Forum flagship event in Davos, Switzerland.

WEF announced on Monday they would postpone the dated meeting with influential global business and political heads for next January until an undefined date for the early summer.

WEF organizers declared that "the spread of the Omicron variant made it extremely difficult to deliver a global in-person meeting," which is why they decided to postpone the event.

The meeting, canceled last year, with plans to move to Singapore, met regularly 3,000 decision-makers from politics, business, civil society and culture.