Volcano Turrialba Eruption Force Park Closure in Costa Rica

The eruptions have thrown ashes into the atmosphere and provoked some conmotion among the population, but no damages so far.

On Thursday, Costa Rica's National System of Conservation Areas (SNAC) reinforced vigilance over the Turrialba volcano and closed the Turrialba National Park to avoid risky situations due to the increase in eruptions that began on Monday.

The Volcanological and Seismological Observatory of Costa Rica (OVSICORI) catalogued the event as the most active of the last two years and observed several eruptive pulses of minor importance after the last eruption.

It reports that the activity of the Turrialba volcano has raised from level two (active) to level three (erupting) due to its unstable behavior, which has presented several eruptions of phreatic character without precursor signals.

Turrialba Volcano National Park Director Reina Sanchez, said the National System of Conservation Areas (SINAC) decided to temporarily close the park until is considered safe.

Sánchez urged the population to abide by the established security measures and not to enter the National Park through alternative routes where they could face higher volcanic risks.

The National Emergency Comission (CNE) also alerted the population about the negative effects of the ashes and insisted in minimizing any exposure to them.