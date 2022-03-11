Vladimir Putin Recognizes Progress in Russian-Ukrainian Talks

During a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Friday, Russian leader Vladimir Putin acknowledged the progress made in talks between Russia and Ukraine, which, as he stated, are taking place almost daily.

Belarus has hosted until now three rounds of talks between delegations from Moscow and Kiev.

Russian negotiators have reported that both parties involved in the ongoing conflict in Eastern Europe are making headway in negotiations to resolve such a crisis within the framework of diplomacy, the Russian president pointed out at the meeting.

He stressed that discussions between the two sides are now being held practically every day. In this regard, the head of state noted that three rounds of conversations had taken place in Belarus until now; however, the fourth meeting has not been settled yet. He remarked that further discussions would occur in the coming days.

Last Thursday, a meeting was held in Antalya, Turkey, between the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Dmitry Kuleba, respectively. The meeting was attended as well by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Global Stocks Mixed After Putin Says Talks Made Some Progress

On Friday European stocks and Wall Street were mixed, while gold declined after Russian President Vladimir Putin said progress had been made in Russian/ Ukrainian talks.



The current crisis in Ukraine escalated last February 24, when Russia launched a special military operation in Kiev after the leaders of the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics asked Moscow for help in the face of increased shelling by Ukrainian military forces.

Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said that the operation was aimed at the demilitarization and denazification of the country. He has also reiterated several times that Russia is not planning an invasion of Ukraine.