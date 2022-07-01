Vigil Held in Honor of Migrants Killed in Texas, US

During 2021, a record number of migrants died at the U.S.-Mexico border where, according to the Bureau of Customs and Border Protection, 557 lives were lost.



Dozens of people expressed their sorrow on Tuesday at a vigil held in San Antonio in honor of the 53 dead migrants, whose bodies were found in an abandoned truck in the border state of Texas, U.S.

The event, which served for participants to express their sadness but also their indignation for the abandonment and death of the migrants, was attended mainly by Mexicans living in the United States, many of whom do not have legal documents.

The ceremony, which took place under a shed in a park, was attended by the mayor of San Antonio, Ron Nirenberg, who left without giving statements to the press after listening to the complaints and prayers.

Night vigil held for migrants who died in tractor-trailer tragedy in Texashttps://t.co/U6W9ODhhn3 pic.twitter.com/COSng6iijc — Yeni Şafak English (@yenisafakEN) June 30, 2022

A 23.year.old Uruguayan, Carlos Eduardo Espina, criticized U.S. immigration policy while pointing out that death has become the immigration norm. In this regard, the South American, who has lived in Texas since he was five years old, said that Washington should propose more humanitarian immigration policies by increasing the number of annual visas.

Likewise, Mexican Guillermina Barrón, who arrived in the U.S. twenty years ago, told the international press that she feels identified with the event and said that "many things need to be changed because many lives were lost".

