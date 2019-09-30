Vietnam's GDP Grows to 9-year high

Vietnam's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) climbed nearly 7% in the first three quarters of 2019, reaching its highest level in nine years.

According to the Director General of the General Statistics Office (GSO), Nguyen Bich Lam, this proves the stable growth pace, as in the third quarter, GDP grew by 7.31 percent year on year, higher than the 6.82 percent of the first quarter and 6.73 percent of the second quarter.



He noted that such results were possible despite the unfavorable circumstances that have affected agriculture, where growth inched up 0.74% in these first nine months of 2019.



The processing and manufacturing sector remained the pillar of growth, with a rate of 11.37 per cent, followed by construction (8.33%), banking and finance (8.19%), services (6.85%), information and communications (7.65%) and aquaculture (6.12%), Lam noted. He pointed out that most of the macroeconomic indicators were positive, and in particular inflation and unemployment, two parameters that the government keeps under constant surveillance because they also have social implications.



Most financial bodies and international organizations estimate that the Vietnamese economy will continue to grow in 2019, aided by foreign investments, a diversified commercial structure, industry strength and competitive labor costs, among other factors.