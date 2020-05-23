Video Exposes Bolsonaro's Little Concern in Fighting COVID-19

The Prosecutor's Office launched an investigation into Bolsonaro's abuses of power and requested the video from the Presidency.

While Brazil ranks as the second country in the world with the most confirmed COVID-19 cases, the video of a ministerial meeting exposed that the far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has actually little interest in combating the pandemic.

In an environment of rudeness and expletives, the participants discussed mostly the President's personal issues. The pandemic crisis went unnoticed and unimportant.

This meeting happened on April 22, two days before Justice Minister Sergio Moro resigned accusing Bolsonaro of "politically interfering" with the Federal Police.

Due to these accusations, the Prosecutor's Office launched an investigation into Bolsonaro's abuses of power and requested the video from the Presidency. Later, the Supreme Court judge Celso de Mello allowed the images to be disseminated.

Bolsonaro quis fingir que é do povo comendo cachorro-quente, mas não gostou do que ouviu: gritos o mandando trabalhar e panelaços. Para quem está acostumado a ouvir apenas robôs nas redes sociais, deve ter sido difícil sentir a realidade das ruas. #VaiTrabalharVagabundo

"Bolsonaro wanted to pretend that he also belongs to the People by eating hot dogs. However, he did not like what he heard: pot-banging and screams saying 'Go to work, bum.' For those who are used to listening only to social net robots, feeling the street's reality must have been difficult. Go to work, bum!"

At the ministerial meeting, the word “coronavirus” was mentioned on only 8 occasions and without reference to an eventual strategy to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead of worrying about this matter, Brazil's president and his cabinet focused their attention on issues related to Bolsonaro's family and friends, as well as on the problems stemming from the relationship between the Executive and the Armed Forces.

Among many swear words and insults against political opponents, the participants criticized the governors of Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, whom Bolsonaro referred to as "those shits." Insults were also heard against the Supreme Court (STF) magistrates.

As of May 23, Brazil had reported 349,113 COVID-19 confirmed cases and 22,165 deaths.