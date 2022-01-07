Verbal Dispute at European-Israeli Meeting

European diplomats and ambassadors who arrived in Israel two weeks ago aimed to discuss the West Bank's situation in a meeting which resulted in being far from diplomatic.

According to Walla News' report, a European-Israeli diplomatic meeting resulted in a verbal dispute while trying to discuss the situation in the West Bank and the treatment of Palestinians.

The report states that the British-led European diplomatic delegation that arrived in Jerusalem meant to protest against the treatment of Palestinians in the West Bank, claiming concerns about violence by settlers against them. The diplomats also stressed their objections to settlement building plans and other issues.

Aliza Bin Noun, Israel's former ambassador to France, now serving as the director of the European Affairs Department at the Foreign Ministry who was participating in the meeting, didn't appreciate the delegation's concerns too much.

"After everything the new Israeli government has been doing for the Palestinians, you come to complain?" she said, addressing the European officials. "You are pissing me off!" The diplomats asserted that the meeting quickly spiraled out of control, deteriorating the atmosphere. Despite the 'officials' attempts to relieve the ambiance, the litigation ended in a "major crisis."

According to The Times of Israel, after the new government was inaugurated last June, the new authorities announced reforms for Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip and approved many applications in the West Bank's Area C.

Last October, Israel released its plans to build more than 3,000 new settlement units in the West Bank. U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price condemned the plans, labeling the project as "completely inconsistent with efforts to lower tensions and to ensure calm, and damages the prospects for a two-state solution."

