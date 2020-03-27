Venezuela's Top Prosecutor Files Charges Against Conspirators

Attorney-General Saab requested Colombia to extradite former officers and other conspirators accused of crimes of treason, illicit arms trafficking, terrorism, and attempted assassination.

Venezuela's Attorney General Tarek William Saab Friday offered details on the actions his country initiated against opposition deputy Juan Guaido and others who were involved in planning a coup d'état against President Nicolas Maduro.

More specifically, Saab reported that he has requested the extradition of former major Cliver Alcala and Juvenal Sequea to Colombia.

They have been accused of the crimes of treason, illicit arms trafficking, terrorism, and attempted assassination.

On Wednesday, the Communication Minister Jorge Rodriguez revealed the existence of a plan whereby U.S.-backed terrorist groups, which have received training in Colombia, would try to assassinate President Maduro and other Venezuelan top officials.​​​​​​​

On Thursday, the former Venezuelan military man Alcala acknowledged his participation in a conspiracy designed in Colombia and the United States.

Through a video posted on social networks, he pointed out that Juan Guaido, Leopoldo Lopez, Ivan Simonovis, and US experts were implicated in the attempted assassination​​​​​​.​​​​​​

"Cliver Alcala confirmed the facts yesterday. In his statement, he revealed that it was carried out under the instructions of Juan Guaido and U.S. advisers," AG Saab recalled.

The U.S. government in an extravagant, extremist and vulgar action, made a set of false accusations, placing a price on the heads of revolutionaries who are willing to fight them in all fields and continue defeating them. Maximum Moral! pic.twitter.com/zhn2AisygH — Nicolás Maduro (@maduro_en) March 27, 2020

As soon as the above was known, the Venezuelan Public Ministry opened a criminal investigation against Guaido for his participation in the conspiracy plan.

To achieve their purposes, the conspirators set up training camps for mercenaries in Colombia. From there, they attempted to introduce weapons worth US$500,000 into the Bolivarian territory.

On March 23, however, in a routine control activity carried out on the Cienaga-Barranquilla highway, the Colombian police detected the arsenal and seized it.

"The arsenal would be used against the country's authorities amidst the Covid-19 pandemic," AG Saab explained and recalled that while the conspirators spend money on terrorist actions, the U.S. financial blockade prevents Bolivarian people from buying medicines.​​​​​​​

For its part, the Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB) Friday ratified its categorical rejection of new attempts to destabilize Venezuela sponsored by the United States.

"The FANB is a monolithic body to defend Venezuela from external and internal enemies," the FANB Strategic Operational Command chief Remigio Ceballos said.