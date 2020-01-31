Venezuela's Supreme Court Rejects Attempted Takeover of Telesur

The court declared the 'Decree on the Creation of a Commission for the Reorganization of Telesur Venezuela and its subsidiaries,' presented by opposition lawmaker Juan Guaido null and void

The Supreme Tribunal of Justice declared null and voided the decree on the reorganization of Telesur, following an appeal by Patricia Villegas, current president of the media group.

The court declared the 'Decree on the Creation of a Commission for the Reorganization of Telesur Venezuela and its subsidiaries,' presented by opposition lawmaker Juan Guaido and approved by a parallel and illegal Parliament, to be null due to its unconstitutionality and lacking legal effects.



The sentence also annulled the appointments of Leopoldo Helimenes Castillo and Larissa Herminia Patiño as executives of Telesur reaffirming Villegas's leadership as the only valid one, in her role as president of the entity.



It was also pointed out that any acts on behalf and representing the New Television of the South Venezuela C.A. (Telesur Venezuela), not carried out by the only valid representation, compromise the interests of the Venezuelan state.



The Tribunal also ordered spreading the decision worldwide for the record both in the country and abroad, that the channel keeps the status with which Hugo Chavez created it in 2005.



Guaido began in January a supposed process of judicial reorganization of the T.V. channel, for which he created a commission to the effects and even designated new directives.

The full text of the legal decision can be found here (in Spanish)