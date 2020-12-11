Venezuela's Electoral Authority Accredits New Lawmakers

The Great Patriotic Pole coalition secured 253 out of 277 seats inside the new National Assembly.

Venezuela's National Electoral Council (CNE) on Friday delivered the accreditations to the elected lawmakers who will assume functions in 2021.

A total of 277 elected representatives received their credentials at CNE regional headquarters in order to proclaim the new Assembly in January 2021.

The elected lawmakers are set to appoint a new Board of Directors on 5 January 2021, when the 2015 Parliament will cease its functions.

The accreditation ceremony comes after the election of three lawmakers from Indigenous communities on December 9.

The US-led economic war against Venezuela has brought Caracas and Tehran closer together. Iran broke the blockade against Venezuela this year, delivering much needed crude & even opening a grocery store in the country



I found this mural in central Caracas pic.twitter.com/zO1BqXO8Qo — Anya Parampil (@anyaparampil) December 4, 2020

In the new Parliament, the Great Patriotic Pole (GPP) secured 253 lawmakers, 101 of whom are women and young people under 40 years old.

The opposition Democratic Action Party (DA) obtained 11 representatives, Progressive Advance party (PA) 3, The Change (LC) 3, Venezuela First (VF) 2, while the Social Christian Party and Venezuela's Communist Party of Venezuela gained 1 lawmaker each one.

President Nicolas Maduro called for a celebration nationwide on Saturday to commemorate the progressives' landslide victory in the elections.