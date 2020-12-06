Venezuela's Elections Update: President Maduro Casts His Vote

Strict health protocols are being observed in 14,221 polling stations to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Venezuela on Sunday holds elections for the renewal of the Parliament, a process where about 14,400 candidates will participate from 107 political organizations.

About 90 percent of the political organizations registered with the National Electoral Council (CNE) are taking part in the D6 elections. The Venezuelan opposition is represented by 98 of those 107 political groups.

1:30 PM: President Maduro Exercises His Right To Vote

After casting his vote, Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro called on the citizens to comply with their constitutional obligations so that the Fifth National Assembly can be installed.

He appreciated an electoral campaign in which candidates peacefully debated on issues of national importance.

10H15: Defense Minister Stresses the Day is Advancing Normally

Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino noted that no incidents have occurred during the elections day and polling stations are being visited since early morning.

He pointed out that 250,000 members of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) were mobilized to protect the electoral centers while highlighting the process is safe since all the security conditions are in place.

He added that subversive actions and activities that seek to boycott the elections are being monitored and deactivated, while the maritime and land borders are being protected.

10H10: Admiral Ceballos Highlights FANB's Role in the Process

FANB Strategic Operational Commander Remigio Ceballos thanked all the armed forces for guaranteeing security in the voting centers by maintaining communication and surveillance of the electoral process which has been conducted in a normal manner so far.

#InPictures | From very early on, Venezuelan citizens went to the polls to vote in the framework of the parliamentary elections. pic.twitter.com/s1Ry7iIG5s — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) December 6, 2020

10H00: The President of the CNE ratifies the speed of the vote with the new machines

National Electoral Council (CNE) President Indira Alfonzo informed that elections preliminary results will be announced early in the afternoon as voting machines operate in a quick manner.

She added that Venezuelans can exercise their right to vote in the 14,221 voting stations set up in 24 states where 87 electoral districts are located.

09H50: Candidate Jorge Rodriguez Addresses the Press

The Great Patriotic Pole (GPP) electoral campaign chief Jorge Rodriguez reported that the vast majority of the voting centers are open where the process is flowing quickly and safely. He also made a call to vote "because the only way they can express themselves is through the exercise of the citizen's vote."

He also stressed that Venezuela is giving a message of independence and has the right to decide its system of government and election.

He highlighted the speed of the voting machines, noting that the vast majority of the positions will be assigned by night.

"We will go out to a more united Venezuela," Rodriguez said in reference to the election results.

09H30: Acting as International Observers

Nearly one hundred international observers guarantee the legitimacy of the legislative elections being held this Sunday in Venezuela.

The personalities highlighted the massive turnout, the organization of the process, and its electoral guarantees.

09H15: President Maduro Calls on People to Vote

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro called on all citizens to vote in this Sunday's elections. On Twitter, the President also pointed out that "it is a transcendental day."

09H00: Biosafety Compliance

The electoral process is carried out under strict biosecurity protocols to prevent COVID-19. Health measures included the total cleaning of electoral premises before the opening and constant disinfection of surfaces and personnel.

My recognition to the university professors in their day, who with dedication and commitment form the professionals of the future with the highest academic level, serving the needs of the country. Thank you for so much dedication. You can count on me! pic.twitter.com/aMIAzJK9Jz — Nicolás Maduro (@maduro_en) December 6, 2020

07H30: Long Lines at Polling Places

Voters in the capital Caracas and several other cities have been standing in long lines since early in the morning at the voting centers in order to exercise their right to vote.

07H00: Vice President Delcy Rodriguez Votes

She exercised her right to vote at a voting center in the El Valle neighborhood in Caracas. Later, she issued statements highlighting the quality, reliability, and speed of the voting process, while calling on all Venezuelans to go early to polling stations.

06H00: Voting centers open.

Polling stations were scheduled to open at this time. Minutes later, it was announced that the opening took place without any major difficulties. The voters were already queuing outside the centers, so the voting activity was immediately recorded.