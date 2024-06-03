Venezuelans Use Social Networks to Support President Maduro

The digital activism campaign aims to make President Nicolas Maduro's content more visible.

On Sunday, Venezuelans continued a digital activism campaign to break the blockade against President Nicolas Maduro on social media.

The mobilization dynamic involved hashtags #LikePaNicolas and #NicoLike on Instagram and TikTok, where most of the communication battle takes place.

The digital activism campaign aims to make President Maduro's content more visible, show the reality of the Bolivarian Revolution, and build new alternative communication processes.

Through his Instagram account, the Bolivarian leader asked Venezuelans to overcome censorship and join the digital mobilization.

Estamos en vivo por Tiktok dominical #Nicolike para romper la censura y “el baneo” al presidente @NicolasMaduro en las redes sociales.



Únete en este enlace ��https://t.co/cJ0C7SiNYc#02Jun#LikePaNicolás pic.twitter.com/TgwDrGIIbR — Alfred Nazareth (@luchaalmada) June 3, 2024

The text reads, "On Sunday, we are live through TikTok's #Nicolike to break the censorship and blockade against President Nicolas Maduro on social media. Connect with this link: https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMreNbA8X/."

"Join #NicoLike, the new digital mobilization, in just five simple steps. Let’s all interact and share!" he said on the social network X.

"All of Venezuela supports President Nicolas Maduro with all their love and loyalty! The people will continue to accompany our leader in victories to forge the path of peace and well-being. Together we say: Let's go with Nico!" said Caracas Mayor Nahum Fernandez.

"While the oligarchy calls for more sanctions against the people, our President Nicolas Maduro creates solutions that position us as the fastest-growing economy in the region. It's a fact: Hope is in the streets #LikePaNicolas,” posted the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV).

