Venezuelans Start Campaign To Elect Barinas State Governor

From Dec. 22 to Jan. 6, candidates will be able to carry out political acts in compliance with the provisions set forth in the Electoral Processes Law and its regulations.

On Wednesday, Venezuelan political organizations began their campaigns for the election of governor in Barinas, the state where late Commander Hugo Chavez was born.

Then, on Sunday, January 9, the people of Barinas will elect the citizen who will exercise the governance of a State that contains 12 municipalities and 3 electoral districts for four years.

On Nov. 21, Venezuelans went to the polls to elect national and sub-national authorities. In response to a protection request, however, the Supreme Electoral Court (TSJ) suspended the proclamation of the winning candidate for the post of Barinas governor and called new elections for January 9, 2022.

This happened given that the Democratic Unity Board (MUD) candidate Freddy Superlano should not have competed in the Barinas elections since he has administrative and criminal proceedings against him, which disqualifies him from holding any public office.

For the new electoral process, the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) nominated former Foreign Affairs Minister Jorge Arreaza as a candidate for governor.

"All levels of government must listen to the Barinese people because they have a lot to say, criticize, and build," Arreaza said when he accepted his candidacy, promising to "rectify everything that needs to be corrected" in Barinas.