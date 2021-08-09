Venezuelans Kept Voting in the Primaries Until Late at Night

"The strategic result of the Socialist primaries is the preservation of the Bolivarian Revolution," pointed out Diosdado Cabello.

On Monday, the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) Vice President Diosdado Cabello highlighted that over 3.5 million citizens took part in the primary elections of his party held on Sunday.

He pointed out that thousands of people were standing in line waiting for their turn to vote until late Sunday night, which confirmed the massive popular support for the PSUV and its political process.

Cabello commented that the strategic result of the primaries is the preservation of the Bolivarian Revolution. At the time of presenting the results, he announced the names of the pre-candidates of those territories in which the vote count shows an irreversible trend.

The PSUV vice president reported that Carmen Melendez was elected as a socialist pre-candidate for mayor of Caracas with 52.69 percent of the vote. As candidates for state governors were elected Luis Marcano (Anzoategui), Argenis Cavez (Barinas), Rafael Lacava (Carabobo), Lizeta Hernandez (Delta Amacuro), Freddy (Tachira), and Omar Prieto (Zulia).

Besides highlighting that the Socialist primaries became world news, Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro congratulated the millions of citizens who participated and the officials of the National Electoral Council.

Referring to the election results for mayors and councilors, Cabello said they will be announced in the next few hours because they deserve more detail. Following the announcement of the results, the PSUV leader called on the union of all candidates and citizens to achieve a new revolutionary victory in the elections to be held on November 21.

In that day, Venezuelans will go to the polling stations to elect 23 governors, 335 mayors, and members of the regional and municipal legislative councils.