Venezuelans Accompany President Maduro's Candidacy Registration

Our people believes in true democracy, loves Venezuela, and wants sovereignty, independence and peace, he said.

Until noon on Monday, thousands of citizens continue to arrive from all over Venezuela to the headquarters of the National Electoral Council (CNE) in Caracas, where President Nicolas Maduro will register his presidential candidacy.

The leader of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), who aspires to re-election for the period 2024-2023, proposes a government program focused on economic growth, political stability, and social peace.

"We have a people that believes in true democracy, loves Venezuela, and wants sovereignty, independence and peace... Listen oligarchs: the united people will never be defeated! Long live the unity of the Venezuelan People!," Maduro posted on social media.

As of Monday morning, the Venezuelan electoral authorities have received the documentation of nine opposition politicians who aspire to the presidency.

El pueblo está con "Maduro, amor de la patria"



Marcha en acompañamiento a la inscripción de la Candidatura de @NicolasMaduro



Yo voto x Maduro porqué protege la patria y a su pueblo#PorLaUniónDeVenezuela

The text reads, "The people are with 'Maduro, the country's love'. March supporting the registration of Nicolas Maduro's candidacy. I vote for Maduro because he protects his country and people."

They are legislators Luis Martinez, Juan Alvarado, Jose Brito and Javier Bertucci; former mayors Claudio Fermin and Daniel Ceballos; Antonio Ecarri, Luis Ratti, and Benjamin Rausseo.

From March 28 to April 1, the CNE judges will analyze whether those who presented their documentation meet all the requirements demanded by the law. If so, the politicians will be officially ratified as presidential candidates for the elections that will take place on July 28.

On Sunday, President Maduro proposed the creation of a High Commission that must prepare a bill to outlaw any expression of fascism in order to guarantee that peace prevails in Venezuelan political life and upcoming elections.