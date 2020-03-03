    • Live
Venezuelan Vice President Highlights Progress in National Talks
  • Venezuelan government and Venezuelan opposition are advancing in the agreements established in the Dialogue Table.

Published 3 March 2020
Rodriguez said that the talks promoted by President Nicolas Maduro are a good option to ensure the country's future.

Venezuela's Executive Vice President, Delcy Rodriguez, highlighted today the progress made by the National Dialogue Table, in view of the parliamentary elections scheduled for this year in the country.

Through a message posted on the social network Twitter, Rodriguez said that the talks promoted by President Nicolas Maduro are a good option to ensure the country's future. 'The democratic path is decided by the Venezuelans who reject the rude interventionism of the United States,' she wrote on Twitter.

The representatives of the National Dialogue Table met with the Venezuelan head of state the day before with a view to the forthcoming parliamentary elections of the National Assembly (NA) in contempt.

After the meeting, the Vice President of Communication, Culture and Tourism, Jorge Rodriguez, highlighted the actions taken from the parliament to elect the members of the National Electoral Council (CNE) as established in the agreements of the talks.

These actions, explained by the Venezuelan vice president, will allow the establishment of clear electoral rules and guarantees to participating in the forthcoming parliamentary elections peacefully.

Prensa Latina
by teleSUR/MS
