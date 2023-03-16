Venezuelan Team Advances Without Any Defeat To WBC Semifinals

Players Eugenio Suarez and Eduardo Escobar consolidated the victory against the Israeli team after achieving three hits in four turns and hitting a home run, respectively.

On Wednesday, the Venezuelan team advanced without any defeat to the World Baseball Classic (WBC) semifinals after defeating Israel’s team (5-1).

Players Eugenio Suarez and Eduardo Escobar consolidated the victory against the Israeli team after achieving three hits in four turns and hitting a home run, respectively. Their team had already secured a pass to the WBC semifinals.

Previously, Venezuelan WBC players defeated the Dominican (5-1) and Puerto Rican (9-6) teams, both of which are among the favorites of WBC fans. These teams, and those of Canada and Mexico, will have to compete against each other to pass to the WBC next stage.

The Venezuelan team also won a match against Nicaragua (4-1) with great offensive work. A fifth-inning rally, capped by a two-run single from Suarez, gave Venezuela the necessary runs to win.

The Venezuelan and Japanese teams were the only ones to win these WBC first-stage matches undefeated. The latter won against Korea, Australia, China, and the Czech Republic. At 19:00 on Saturday, the Venezuelan team will face the United States, who qualified for the WBC semifinals after beating Colombia (3-2), in LoanDepot Park stadium in Miami. The match will be streamed by the television networks Fox Sports App, Tubi, fuboTV Simple TV, and ByM Sports. In the WBC 2009, Venezuela also advanced to the semifinals but was defeated in the finals by South Korea (10-2).