Venezuelan Supreme Court Denies Report by UN High Commissioner

Venezuela's Supreme Court of Justice on Tuesday revealed information that denies and counters the briefing presented by the United Nations High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet on alleged human rights violations in Venezuela.

According to the website of Venezuela's highest judicial organ, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the judicial system, from 2020 up until now, has held 26,652 hearings and attended to some 31,585 inmates in prison and police centers nationwide.

The publication refers to those actions as part of a continuous and uninterrupted work carried out to guarantee the constitutional principles of access to justice, due process, and procedural celerity in full compliance with the Constitution and the laws of the Republic.

Likewise, the press release details a plan for the decongestion of preventive retention rooms and penitentiary centers, in which judges and judicial servants will participate.

The note mentioned that the decongestion plan was implemented in the different penitentiary centers, including the Scientific, Criminal, and Criminalistic Investigation Corps, the Bolivarian National Guard; the National Anti-Extortion and Kidnapping Command; and other domestic police forces.

#COMUNICADO | Venezuela rechaza el informe publicado el #01Jul 2021 por la Oficina de la Alta Comisionada de la ONU para los DDHH sobre nuestro país y solicita compartir con autoridades nacionales información sobre los supuestos casos referidos.https://t.co/0VICuSNmuS — Cancillería Venezuela ���� (@CancilleriaVE) July 5, 2021

"#Venezuela rejects the report published on 01Jul 2021 by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on the country and requests to share with national authorities information on the alleged cases referred to."

On Monday, Venezuela's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the High Commissioner's report on alleged human rights violations in Venezuela was fallacious and biased.

In an official communiqué, the Foreign Ministry pointed out that the resolution was promoted by a minuscule group of governments facing serious human rights violations in their own countries who conspire to satisfy the policy of regime change encouraged by the United States.

Venezuela's Foreign Ministry denounced that the report omits how in each of the 26 visits carried out, in which the commissioner interviewed hundreds of persons deprived of their freedom, in accordance to her own guidelines and according to her own conclusions, the persons interviewed confirmed utmost respect for their personal integrity.