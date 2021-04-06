Venezuelan Rock Legend Henry Stephen Died From COVID-19

In 1974, Stephen was awarded a Gold Record for selling one million copies of the 'Lemon, Lemon Seller' song.

Venezuelan Rock and Roll singer-songwriter Henry Stephen, who was recognized worldwide for his musical piece 'Lemon, Lemon Seller', died from COVID-19 in Caracas on Monday.

Culture Minister Ernesto Villegas confirmed the death of the musical legend, who was diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 on April 1.

"This news is heartbreaking. Stephen earned the love and respect of several generations in our country and overseas. COVID-19 snatched from us a revolutionary man full of energy and projects," Villegas tweeted.

President Nicolas Maduro lamented the death of the musician and assured, "the Venezuelan people will always remember 'My lemon, my lemon seller', a legend of our popular music."

#Recordar es vivir...este es parte del legado que nos dejó Henry Stephen.

The meme reads, "To remember is to live again. This is Henry Stephen's legacy. Fly high, lemon, lemon seller!"

Stephen, 79, is considered one of the pioneers of the Rock and Roll genre in the country. He began his musical career in the early 60's singing in local groups, such as the Flippers and Los Impala.

In 1965 he debuted as a solo artist with the song "Please release me" in the then-popular Renny's Show. In the following years, he released seven albums, such as Lord Henry (1966), Lemon, lemon seller (1968), and I don't know why (1982).

Stephen scored an international hit in 1968 with the song Lemon, Lemon Seller, which became a popular summer song in Spain. Six years later, the U.S. Sony Music Entertainment record label awarded him a Gold Record for selling one million copies of that track.