Venezuelan President Reiterates Conspiracy Plan Denunciation

"We must consolidate peace at the homeland before, during, and after the July elections," Maduro said.

On Tuesday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro reiterated the existence of a conspiracy planned by the oligarchy and imperialism to destabilize his country.

"Their only plan is to destabilize Venezuela and fill it with violence. They are preparing violent urban actions ('Guarimbas'). We must consolidate peace and life at the homeland before, during, and after the July elections. We must always defeat the far right, its puppets, and the oligarchy," he said, urging the Venezuelan people to stay alert.

"We must remain vigilant, awake, organized, and working... Venezuela, be alert! I am telling you in time," he stated.

Previously, the Bolivarian leader denounced plans to attack Venezuela organized by fugitive from justice Leopoldo Lopez and former Colombian President Alvaro Uribe.

"Leopoldo Lopez met with other terrorists such as Alvaro Uribe. They plan to attack public services in the neighboring states of Zulia with terrorists and paramilitaries… We have to defend peace, stability, and security in Venezuela. These terrorists cannot try to disrupt our economic recovery or the democratic celebration we will have with the presidential elections on July 28," he said.

Al frente de las Libertadoras y los Libertadores de América, tuvimos una hermosa asamblea junto a los Movimientos Sociales y el Poder Popular, con una agenda concreta de consulta, debate y acción para la toma de decisiones. ¡Estamos haciendo mucho con poco, buscando soluciones… pic.twitter.com/lecIzdEBK5 — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) March 20, 2024

President Maduro's text reads, "In front of the Liberators of America, we had a beautiful assembly with social movements and popular power, with a concrete agenda of consultation, debate, and action for decision-making. We are doing a lot with little! We are looking for solutions with productive work for the rebirth of the country!"

Maduro also accepted the request from social movements for him to be their candidate in the upcoming presidential elections.

"To the men and women who fight in their communities, I say that I feel very motivated. I accept being the presidential candidate of social movements, popular power, communal power, and the common people," Maduro said, emphasizing that he has witnessed the Venezuelan's "desire to fight" during his travels throughout the country.

"I come with the energy and strength emanating from Zulia, Carupano, Maturin, Los Teques, La Guaira, and Barquisimeto. Throughout the country, I see a renewed hope and a people eager to fight."

On Tuesday, Maduro participated in the swearing-in ceremony of the "Volunteerism for the Transformation of the Future," an organization formed by over 2 million people.

#Venezuela | President Nicolas Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) attended a mass event this Saturday at the Poliedro in Caracas, where he accepted the candidacy of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela for the presidential elections on July 28 pic.twitter.com/tTPTZx7jJU — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) March 16, 2024

"Do you swear to traverse the paths of the homeland, calling on men and women to unite and prepare a great movement to achieve the great goals of prosperity and equality in Venezuela by 2030?" he said.

After the citizens responded unanimously "Yes," the Bolivarian leader continued urging them to dedicate their entire lives to their country's development.

"Let's build a great force to ensure prosperity for Venezuela. Long live the Venezuelan people! Long live the homeland! Long live popular power! Long live social movements!"

Through the "Volunteerism for the Transformation of the Future," Venezuelans have developed proposals to deepen the tools of popular consultation through communal councils; resume the debate on transcendental issues through communal parliaments; advance in the construction of communal cities; diagnose the health needs of the elderly; strengthen food and production projects; and increase technical assistance for water, electricity, and transportation services.