Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro Visits Iran

Since the 1960s, Iran and Venezuela have maintained cordial diplomatic relations, which have been strengthened in recent years in response to the U.S. aggression.

On Friday, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro arrived in Tehran for an official visit at the invitation of President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi. The Bolivarian president was received at the Mehrabad International Airport by Defense Minister Mohamad Reza Qarai Ashtiani.

The Bolivarian leader heads a high-level economic and political delegation whose work agenda includes meetings with Persian authorities to materialize cooperation projects.

Since the 1960s, Iran and Venezuela have maintained cordial diplomatic relations, which have been strengthened in recent years in response to the U.S. aggression. Both nations have promoted joint initiatives to solve the problems caused to the Venezuelan and Iranian peoples by the unilateral coercive measures imposed from Washington.

In this regard, the Iranian Foreign Ministry recalled that the both countries support each other in their search for sovereign development options. Currently, Venezuela and Iran maintain different agreements related to energy, sciences, oil, defense, culture, and food.

Before arriving in the Iranian capital, Maduro made an official visit to Algeria, where he signed cooperation agreements with President Abdelmadjid Tebboune. Previously, the Bolivarian leader was also in Turkey where he had a meeting with President Recep Tayip Erdogan.