Venezuelan President Maduro Visits Saudi Arabia

Venezuela and Saudi Arabia have maintained good diplomatic relations since 1952 and have signed numerous cooperation programs.

In the early hours of Monday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro arrived in the city of Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, where he will hold meetings with King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman.

The Bolivarian leader traveled in the company of his wife, legislator Cilia Flores, Foreign Minister Yvan Gil, and Communications Minister Freddy Ñáñez.

After arriving at the King Abdulaziz International Airport, Maduro was welcomed by senior Saudi officials with the honors corresponding to his position.

The Venezuelan president will develop a work agenda that aims to strengthen political, diplomatic, and energy alliances with this country.

Did you know!



If president Ramaphosa admit Venezuela, Nigeria, Iran and Saudi Arabia into BRICS+ in August 2023, then 91% of world crude oil will be under BRICS+ pic.twitter.com/6MEpsXJQiH — Thuso™ ������������ (@ramalokot) May 29, 2023

Previously, Maduro was in the capital of Türkiye, Ankara, where he attended the inauguration of President Recep Tayip Erdogan for a new five-year term as head of the Executive.

Venezuela and Saudi Arabia have maintained good diplomatic relations since 1952 and have signed numerous cooperation programs.

In 2021, both countries agreed to reaffirm their cooperation ties during a meeting in Caracas between the then Vice Minister for Asia, the Middle East and Oceania, Capaya Rodriguez, and the Saudi ambassador Saad Al Saad.