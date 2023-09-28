Venezuelan President Maduro Meets With Qatar's Foreign Minister

They analyzed options to establish new cooperation mechanisms for shared development.

On Wednesday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro held a meeting with Qatar's Foreign Affairs Minister Bin Saad Al Muraikhi with the aim of strengthening bilateral political, cultural, and economic cooperation.

The meeting took place at the Caracas' Poliedro at the end of the installation of the First International Telecommunications Fair of Venezuela (FITELVEN).

During their dialogue, Maduro and al-Muraikhi analyzed the relations between their nations and the options to establish cooperation mechanisms for shared development.

A delegation from Qatar, Foreign Affairs Minister Yvan Gil, and Communication Minister Freddy Ñañez were present at this high-level meeting.

More countries at the UN spoke up this year against US sanctions. At a meeting of the Group of Friends in Defense of the UN Charter, Venezuela presented a map showing the expanded use of such “unilateral coercive measures” across the globe. pic.twitter.com/pMo1XdmBHO — BreakThrough News (@BTnewsroom) September 25, 2023

After arriving in Caracas on Tuesday night, Al Muraikhi held a meeting with Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez and then with Foreign Affairs Minister Gil.

Currently, Venezuela and Qatar have about 20 technical cooperation agreements related to agriculture, culture, education, tourism, air services, and investments.

In June 2022, President Maduro made an official visit to Qatar to take bilateral relations to a new level of friendship. In March, the then Qatari Deputy Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani also made a tour to Caracas.