Venezuelan President Maduro Appoints New PDVSA Authorities

On Monday, Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro made changes to his cabinet and announced the new board of directors of the state-owned company Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA).

The Bolivarian leader appointed Pedro Rafael Tellechea as president of the PDVSA Board of Directors. He will also continue to hold the position of Oil Minister.

Hector Obregon was appointed as PDVSA vice president and member of the Board of Directors of this Venezuelan oil company.

Luis Enrique Molina will hold the position of PDVSA's Vice President of Exploration and Production, while Gustavo Adolfo Boadas will be Vice President of Refining.

The state-owned company PDVSA has activities in exploration, production, refining and exporting oil as well as exploration and production of natural gas. Currently, it is among the most important companies in Venezuela, the world's fifth largest oil exporter.

The Bolivarian president also announced that Jose Felix Rivas will replace Hipolito Abreu as Minister of Industries and National Production and Jhoanna Gabriela Carrillo will replace Greicys Barrios as Minister for Urban Agriculture.

On Sunday, Maduro conveyed his condolences to the family and friends of Luis Acuña, who served as Minister of Education during the administration of Commander Hugo Chavez.

“We are sorry to receive the sad news of the sensitive physical departure of our great friend Luis Acuña, a former minister, legislator, governor, ambassador, and a distinguished social fighter. Your legacy will live forever in us in our daily actions," the Bolivarian leader said.

