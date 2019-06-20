Venezuelan Police Officer Shot in Coup Attempt Dies From Injuries

Gonzalez was shot at the interchange of the Altamira highway in his left glute suffering internal wounds to his pelvis.

Venezuelan Minister for the Interior, Nestor Reverol, informed on Thursday that Chief Supervisor of the Bolivarian National Police, Yensi Gonzalez, died due to complications resulting from a gun wound caused by the opposition’s failed coup attempt on April 30.

“With indignation, I inform the country that there is a new fatal victim of the coup attempt supported by the violent sectors of the opposition,” Reverol tweeted, explaining that Gonzalez leaves three children and his wife behind.

During lawmaker Juan Guaido’s led coup attempt, Gonzalez was shot at the interchange of the Altamira highway in his left glute suffering internal wounds to his pelvis, after almost two months of treatment he succumbed to his wounds.

This is the result of the opposition-led and United States (U.S.) backed coup attempt, which was carried out in the early morning of April 30, when Guaido urged the armed forces to support his effort to oust President Nicolas Maduro. The lawmaker appeared outside an air force base with dozens of National Guard members, which later turned out that had been tricked into showing up at the highway interchange of Altamira.

Guaido and opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, who violated his house arrest, tried to get the army and people to join their coup but failed.

Following their move against the government, protests took place across the capital Caracas and several clashes took place in which multiple injuries from both sides were reported, including eight security forces, one which was shot in the neck. During these clashes, the Bolivarian Armed Forces were ordered to not draw their weapons against civilians, while opposition “guarimbas” were seen and recorded using live ammunition against the National Guard and Army.