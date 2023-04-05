Venezuelan Police Files In Court 13 Officers Over Corruption

Communications Vice Minister Ñañez published on Twitter a video showing the detainees being transferred to the hearing with orange overalls.

On Wednesday, the Venezuelan Anti-Corruption Police (PNA) filed in court 13 former National Guayana Corporation (CVG) and Venezuelan Cartons officers arrested for corruption.

Communications Vice Minister Freddy Ñañez published on Twitter a video showing the detainees being transferred to the hearing with orange overalls.

The PNA began investigating these officers last week after former Venezuelan Petroleums (PDVSA) officers prosecuted for corruption stressed that there were also fraud operations in the Venezuelan Cartons and the CVG.

The Venezuelan Cartons is a subsidiary of an Irish packaging manufacturer, while the state-owned CVG is responsible for mining, forestry, and electrical resources in the Bolivar state.

The CVG President Pedro Maldonado was one of the arrested officers. Previously, Maldonado served as the Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV) director. He also directed the National Telecommunications Commission (Conatel)

The PNA also detained Venezuelan Cartons’ President Hugo Cabezas, who worked in the Industry Ministry, was governor of Trujillo state, and served as director of the Administrative Identification System for Migration and Aliens (Saime).

Before the CVG and the Venezuelan Cartons officers' arrest, the PNA jailed 44 national officers for corruption.