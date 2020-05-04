Venezuelan People Foil Another Terrorist Infiltration

This is the second time in the last two days that terrorists have attempted to illegally enter Venezuela via naval incursion from neighboring Colombia.

The Venezuelan people foiled another terrorist infiltration from neighboring Colombia, putting an end to a second attempt to breach the Bolivarian Republic's territorial integrity.

The Venezuelan movement, dubbed "El Pueblo Organizadoable", confronted these eight mercenaries before they could infiltrate deeper into the Bolivarian Republic's territory.

According to the Venezuelan authorities, the eight terrorists were arrested inside the town of Chuao in the Aragua state; they were armed and attempting to infiltrate to caise harm to the South American nation.

"We continue in Popular Victory, how great our are! #BolivarianFury operation is proving its efficiency. Mercenaries step on our Homeland's soil will be exposed to the people's dignity. There was an important capture of terrorists thanks to the collective effort. We will win," the President Constituent Assembly Diosdada Cabello said shortly after the apprehension of the terrorists.

The Venezuelan authorities are still investing the attempted infiltration on Sunday, which saw the arrest of one U.S.-sponsored Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) agent and the death of a few terrorists.