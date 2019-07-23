Venezuelan Gov't Says Working to Stabilize Electric Grid

Sabotage to the country 's main power generator has triggered a failure in the national electrical system on Monday.

Venezuelans woke up Tuesday to a partial restoration of the electric grid in Caracas and other parts of the country after a new nationwide blackout hit the country Monday afternoon. Venezuelan states of Merida, Trujillo, Barinas and Aragua saw services restored, while in the capital Caracas the service has been intermittent so far.

On Tuesday morning, the National Electric Corporation (Corpoelec) reported that the electric power service was restored in Caracas. A few hours later, however, lights went out again due to continuing damage in the national hydroelectric power system, officials said.

This new national blackout began Monday at 4:45 pm local time as a result of the interruption of activities at the Guayana hydroelectric generation system, which the government has blamed on a new cyberattack against the facility where the most of the electricity Venezuela uses is generated.

Although the blackout initially affected more than half of the nation's 23 states, the electric service began to flow again in several areas of the Venezuelan capital starting at 11:00 pm Monday night.

"I congratulate the Venezuelan people for their civic character and their commitment to peace. I value the effort workers are making for the total restoration of the system," the Energy Minister Freddy Brito tweeted.

The Communication, Tourism and Culture Minister Jorge Rodriguez reported that the failure in the electric service on Monday was related to a new electromagnetic attack.

"First clues received from the investigation in Lower Caroni point towards the existence of an electromagnetic attack, which sought to affect the hydroelectric generation system of Guayana, the main provider of this service in the country," Rodriguez said.

#VenezuelaÚltimoMinuto. Gob. de Venezuela asegura que ataque electromagnético deja sin energía eléctrica gran parte del país. Pobladores caminan ante limitado acceso de servicios. Anuncian que se realiza esfuerzo para restitución de servicio eléctrico. Varios ataques en el año. pic.twitter.com/VWGOwMLVaT — Adriana Sivori (@SivoriteleSUR) July 22, 2019

"Venezuela Last Minute. The Venezuelan government says that electromagnetic attack leaves most of the country without power. People walk due to limited access to services. They announce that effort is being made to restore electric service. Several attacks in the year."

Diosdado Cabello, the president of the National Constituent Assembly (ANC), denounced Monday's damages to the national electricity system, saying that they appear to be similar to those that happened in March and April when the Simon Bolivar Hydroelectric Power Plant was sabotaged.

He went on to accuse the Venezuelan opposition of resorting to new sabotages after its failure to destabilize President Nicolas Maduro's administration.

“The right is only thinking of bringing about some extraordinary event to motivate its voters in some way,” said Cabello during a radio program, as reported by Prensa Latina. "They needed to carry out a new attack like this to generate the impact they couldn't generate due to their lack of political unity and coherent proposals."

The ANC president requested that the Venezuelan government investigate the possible involvement of Winston Cabas, the Venezuelan Association of Electrical Engineers (AVIEM) president and a close ally of the Venezuelan opposition, in the new blackout.

Meanwhile, the Venezuelan government suspended labor and educational activities Tuesday to facilitate the efforts for the restoration of the energy supply in the country.​​​​​​​

Due to the new national blackout, which is the fifth so far this year, the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) activated the protocols to safeguard the security and tranquility of Venezuelans.

“In the face of the new criminal attack against the country's peace and tranquility, the government and the FANB are deployed attending to the needs of the people. Bolivar's sons and daughters will once again demonstrate our unwavering will. We will win!,” President Maduro tweeted.​​​​​​​