Venezuelan Government Urges UN to Condemn US Blockade

Venezuela's ambassador to the UN, Samuel Moncada, says the United States acts as a world kingdom.

Venezuela has sent a letter to the Security Council of the United Nations and its Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, in which Venezuela urges condemnation of the total economic blockade ordered by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The Venezuelan ambassador to the UN, Samuel Moncada, recalled that the Security Council has the responsibility to intervene using the powers given by the Charter of the United Nations.

"We are the spearhead of the resistance of this supremacist wave that has the United States in the lead ... The United States acts as a world kingdom that rules the world regardless of the United Nations," said the ambassador.

Earlier, Vice President Delcy Rodríguez and Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza denounced the total financial blockade that Donald Trump ordered against Venezuela on Monday.

The Venezuelan government has reiterated the imperial character of the executive order signed by Trump, which freezes Venezuela's assets in that country, affecting the acquisition of food, medicines and other basic supplies.