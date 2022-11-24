Venezuelan Government To Continue National Dialogue Process

Venezuela will sign with the opposition the Second Social Agreement for the Protection of the Venezuelan People.

The Venezuelan Government delegation participating in the national dialogue process announced on Thursday that, in agreement with a sector of the opposition, the Second Partial Agreement for the Protection of the Venezuelan People would be signed in Mexico.

In a communiqué, the president of the National Assembly and head of the government delegation at the dialogue table in Mexico, Jorge Rodríguez, stated that the Second Social Agreement creates "a practical mechanism, aimed at addressing vital social needs and public service problems, based on the recovery of legitimate resources, property of the Venezuelan State, which are currently blocked in the international financial system."

The document states that these assets, "illegally and unjustly blocked," will be destined to reinforce the health system, the electric power service, and the attention to the part of the school infrastructure, to needs derived from the rain emergency and to food support programs.

Through the communiqué, the Executive reaffirmed its rejection of the detention of the Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab. It also demanded "his immediate release and full incorporation as a member of the Venezuelan Government Delegation."

In addition to hoping for the success and realization of this agreement on social matters to protect the Venezuelan people, it was ratified that the Bolivarian Government will commit all efforts within its reach for its fulfillment.

Finally, Rodriguez stressed that "we are convinced that this social agreement will open the doors to advance in the extensive agenda of national dialogue, in the fulfillment of all its objectives for the good of our homeland."

Norway is facilitating the national dialogue process. In this regard, the embassy of that country in Mexico and Central America informed through its social networks that the Venezuelan government and the oppositions "have decided to resume the dialogue and negotiation process in Mexico on November 26, facilitated by Norway. There, the parties will sign a partial agreement on social matters".

In turn, the Mexican Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Marcelo Ebrard, conveyed "the warmest welcome to our Venezuelan brothers. Hope and good news will be the fruit of the dialogue and understanding they have undertaken. You can always count on Mexico".