Venezuelan General Sifontes Remains Arrive to Anzoátegui

In Anzoátegui was held a military parade of honor to Sifontes, hero in the defense of the sacred Venezuelan territory, with the presence of the governor of Bolívar, Angel Marcano.

In the morning hours of this Sunday, the remains of the Venezuelan general Domingo Antonio Sifontes arrived in the municipality of Independencia, Anzoátegui state, heading for the National Pantheon in Caracas.

Previously this same day the caravan of the Venezuelan general left the Angostura Congress where he remained in a burning chapel and continued his course to his native state Anzoategui.

Avanza traslado de los restos del General Sifontes.



Salida de Bolívar entrada a Anzoategui.



via @teleSURtv pic.twitter.com/N4obhzKtNA — MágicaTV (@tv_magica) January 7, 2024

In the area bordering the state of Bolívar the remains were received after the exhumation this Saturday of the general to start the route from Ciudad Bolívar and El Callao. The remains were handed over to the mayor of the municipality of Independencia, Hernán Rodríguez, from the hands of the governor of the state of Bolívar, Ángel Marcano.

In Anzoátegui was held a military parade of honor to Sifontes, hero in the defense of the sacred Venezuelan territory, with the presence of the governor of Bolívar, Angel Marcano, and authorities of that jurisdiction, in addition to Major General Alexis José Rodríguez Cabello, single authority of the state of Guyana Esequiba, among others.

The caravan will go to the municipality of Cantaura, where honors will be given. Then, the tour will continue towards the state of Miranda to finally reach Caracas to the National Pantheon.