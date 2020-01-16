Venezuelan FM Completes First Official Visit to China

The Venezuelan official made an official visit to China to strengthen relations between the two countries and increase economic and political cooperation.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza held a series of meetings with senior Chinese officials in Beijing on Thursday as both nations seek to strengthen their bilateral relations.

As part of his official agenda, the Venezuelan Foreign Minister met with the Vice President of the Asian nation, Wang Qishan. Arreaza and Wang discussed the progress and eventual challenges of their strategic partnership, which include the ongoing economic blockade by the U.S.

"The development of the relationship with Venezuela has been exponential since 2001, surpassing 500 joint projects, binational funds, energy production and in the most diverse areas of our economies," Arreaza stated.

For his part, Wang confirmed that China is willing to improve communication and coordination with Venezuela in a concrete and far-reaching way to develop its comprehensive strategic partnership.

The Chinese Vice President stressed that despite foreign interference, both nations have achieved pragmatic and efficient cooperation in various fields.

This is Arreaza's first official visit to China. During his stay, the Venezuelan Foreign Minister also met with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, and with the head of the international department of the central committee of the Communist Party of China, Song Tao.

Arreaza thanked the Chinese authorities for the position they have taken on Venezuela, amid the constant aggressions of the United States and its allied countries.