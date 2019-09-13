Venezuelan FM Calls TIAR 'Dead', Denounces Its Activation

"The TIAR is dead; it makes no sense to any country in our region."

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said Friday that the Inter-American Treaty of Reciprocal Assistance (TIAR) of the Organization of American States (OAS) is a 'dead' instrument and the intention of applying it in Latin America "does not make any sense."

"The TIAR is dead; it makes no sense to any country in our region," the Venezuelan diplomat said Friday during a press conference at the headquarters of the Human Rights Council of the United Nations (U.N.) in Geneva, Switzerland.

Arreaza said that the person responsible for the attempt to activate the TIAR is the regime of U.S. President Donald Trump, who has constantly threatened Venezuela with military intervention on several occasions this year.

The veteran diplomat stressed that the Bolivarian Republic has not belonged to the OAS since April and met all the requirements for leaving this organization.

Also, when asked about the dismissal of U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton, the Venezuelan Foreign Minister said that his country is not certain that the change of U.S. National Security Adviser will beneficial to his country.

"No matter who leaves (Bolton), we will always defend the sovereignty of Venezuela," he added.

In regards to the new report from the head of the U.N. Human Rights Council Michelle Bachelet, the Venezuelan Foreign Minister said that the report presented is a 'copy' of other reports that have been made regarding the South American country.

He regretted that although the commission of this international organization spent several weeks in Venezuela, the results do not correspond to the work done.

"The conclusions of the High Commissioner's report are not very rigorous; it is erratic ... They have used this report as an attack tool against Venezuela," he denounced.

Arreaza added that he was glad Bachelet had no option but to rectify the previous report because the lethal consequences of the criminal blockade on Venezuelan people were obvious.