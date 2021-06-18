    • Live
News > Venezuela

Venezuelan FM Arreaza Participates in Antalya Diplomatic Forum

    Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza met in the framework of the Antalya Diplomatic Forum with the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mohammad Javad Zarif Flag of Iran to discuss global geopolitics in the face of imperial aggressions. | Photo: Twitter/@CancilleriaVE

Published 18 June 2021 (3 hours 4 minutes ago)
Opinion

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza is participating in the Conference of Foreign Ministers of the Antalya Diplomatic Forum (FDA) that will take place until June 20.

Arreaza arrived in Turkey on Thursday to attend the meeting, whose main topic is Innovative Diplomacy: New Era, New Approaches, in which the crises being faced by the world and the opportunities to overcome them will be discussed.

The head of Venezuelan diplomacy held some bilateral meetings on the occasion of the inauguration of the Forum, including those with the United Nations High Representative for the Alliance of Civilizations, Miguel Angel Moratinos; and the Cabinet Secretary of the Kenyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Raychelle Awour Omamo.

He also met with the Assistant Secretary-General for Europe, Central Asia and Americas in the United Nations Department of Political Affairs, Miroslav Jenca; and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, with whom he debated global issues and the importance of multilateralism in world geopolitics.

In addition, Arreaza agreed with the Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa, Alvin Botes, to hold a Business Forum between the two countries, in order to consolidate bilateral relations.

"Antalya Diplomatic Forum kicks off, 'Innovative Diplomacy: New Era, New Approaches' to discuss the crises facing the world and the opportunities it has."

For its part, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry highlighted that Arreaza's official visit to Turkey will promote the development of a high-level agenda.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said at a press conference that the objective of this meeting is to reinforce the influence of diplomacy, in theory and in practice.

Prensa Latina
by teleSUR/les-MS
