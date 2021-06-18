Venezuelan FM Arreaza Participates in Antalya Diplomatic Forum

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza is participating in the Conference of Foreign Ministers of the Antalya Diplomatic Forum (FDA) that will take place until June 20.

Arreaza arrived in Turkey on Thursday to attend the meeting, whose main topic is Innovative Diplomacy: New Era, New Approaches, in which the crises being faced by the world and the opportunities to overcome them will be discussed.

The head of Venezuelan diplomacy held some bilateral meetings on the occasion of the inauguration of the Forum, including those with the United Nations High Representative for the Alliance of Civilizations, Miguel Angel Moratinos; and the Cabinet Secretary of the Kenyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Raychelle Awour Omamo.

He also met with the Assistant Secretary-General for Europe, Central Asia and Americas in the United Nations Department of Political Affairs, Miroslav Jenca; and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, with whom he debated global issues and the importance of multilateralism in world geopolitics.

In addition, Arreaza agreed with the Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa, Alvin Botes, to hold a Business Forum between the two countries, in order to consolidate bilateral relations.

#EnFotos �� | Inicia Foro Diplomático de Antalya @AntalyaDF, "Diplomacia innovadora: Nueva era, nuevos enfoques" en el que se debatirán las crisis a las que se enfrenta el mundo y las oportunidades que tiene.#AntalyaDiplomacyForum pic.twitter.com/94ODzZIWy2 — Cancillería Venezuela ���� (@CancilleriaVE) June 18, 2021

For its part, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry highlighted that Arreaza's official visit to Turkey will promote the development of a high-level agenda.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said at a press conference that the objective of this meeting is to reinforce the influence of diplomacy, in theory and in practice.