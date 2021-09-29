Venezuelan Electoral Body To Cooperate With EU Mission

According to the CNE, the EU observation mission will respect the national legal framework during the regional elections.

The Venezuelan National Electoral Council (CNE) signed this Wednesday an agreement with the European Union (EU) to send an international mission of observers for the regional elections to be held next November 21 in the South American country.

"The document highlights that the European Union Election Observation Mission (EU-EOM) and its members will maintain a strict conduct of impartiality, objectivity, independence and non-interference in the electoral process," the CNE said.

According to the communiqué of the Venezuelan electoral authorities, the mission of the European bloc will be subject to the EU Code of Conduct for Electoral Observers and to the declaration of principles established by the United Nations.

"The CNE will provide the necessary cooperation to the Mission for the development of its activities, in the same way, the EU-EOM will provide the CNE with the appropriate advance notice, its general plan of activities," the Electoral Body details.

Alluding to the respect for self-determination and sovereignty, the NEC explained that the EU observation mission would respect the Venezuelan legal framework during its stay in the regional elections.

"It is also clear in the mentioned agreement that the EU-EOM will at no time be involved in the exercise or subtraction of the competences or attributions conferred to the Electoral Power, established in the Venezuelan legal system," asserts the Venezuelan CNE.

For the regional elections, several international organizations will be present to participate in the polls.

Recently, the Venezuelan CNE signed an agreement with the Latin American Council on Electoral Experts (Ceela) to deploy a mission of observers.

"I wanted to celebrate this agreement. Once again, the Venezuelan people have the tranquility and joy of counting on the brothers and sisters of the Ceela in these upcoming elections", pointed out the president of the CNE, Pedro Calzadilla.