Venezuelan Electoral Body Calls For Parties to Register for Upcoming Elections

Venezuela’s National Electoral Council (CNE) starting Monday called for all national, regional, and Indigenous parties to register their organizations for the upcoming legislative elections.

This comes as the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice (CSJ) of Venezuela, before declaring the unconstitutional omission of the National Assembly (AN), named the new members of the CNE on June 12. About 38 organizations have been invited to participate in this process.

Under constitutional rights, CSJ President Magistrate Maikel Moreno designated Indira Maira Alfonzo Izaguirre to be the new head of CNE, in replacement of Tibisay Lucena. This can clear the way for this year's elections.

Legislative elections must be held in December, something that could put an end to the institutional crisis created following opposition lawmaker Juan Guaido's self-declared as president in 2019. Guaido is now under a legal obligation to participate or he could even lose his status as a lawmaker.

The aim of the 2020 parliamentary elections is to renew the current National Assembly, elected in 2015, and in contempt since 2017.