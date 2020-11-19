Venezuelan COVID-19 Drug Awaits WHO Certification

Recent studies with a new molecule extracted from a medicinal plant in Venezuela show that the resulting drug may eliminate 100 percent of the new coronavirus.

A new drug proposed recently by Venezuela, the DR-10 molecule, for the treatment of COVID-19, has concluded its study phase and is now ready for certification by the World Health Organization (WHO), the state's governor of Carabobo, Rafael Lacava, announced today.

In a message on the social network Twitter, the governor, who is the official promoter of this initiative, highlighted that only the international entity's protocols are missing to start the production and distribution of this medicine, presented earlier this month by the health authorities to the WHO.

On October 26, Lacava delivered the treatment produced in laboratories in that region to President Nicolás Maduro.

Venezuela contabiliza 387 nuevos casos de Covid-19 y cuatro fallecidos en las últimas 24 horas https://t.co/I1qxSe18KP #6DBrisaBolivarianaEnBatalla pic.twitter.com/pzmcAXJQR0 — Con el Mazo Dando (@ConElMazoDando) November 17, 2020

"Venezuela reports 387 new cases of Covid-19 and four deaths in the last 24 hours."

"Venezuela continues to advance for the people and humanity, for health against the coronavirus at a firm, rigorous, disciplined, scientific pace. I congratulate the scientists and the Venezuelan Institute of Scientific Research (IVIC), who have certified this creation", the president said in a video that accompanies the governor's publication on microblogging.

A group of Venezuelan scientists began a chemical study of a medicinal plant that contains the DR-10 molecule, which was monitored through biological activity in virus-infected cells isolated from positive patients with the sequenced virus in the country.

According to the WHO, the molecule was used successfully in the treatment of hepatitis C, human papillomavirus (HPV), Ebola, and other diseases.