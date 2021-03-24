    • Live
Venezuelan 'Doctor of the Poor' To Be Beatified in April

    Image of Dr. Jose Gregorio Hernandez. | Photo: Twitter/ @EmbaVESantaSede

Published 24 March 2021
The Vatican defined that every October 26 will be the day to celebrate the saint.

The Venezuelan Episcopal Conference on Wednesday announced that the beatification of Dr. Jose Gregorio Hernandez will take place in Caracas on April 30.

Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin will be present at the beatification ceremony, which will take place at the Olympic Stadium of the Central University of Venezuela.

The Episcopal Conference also indicated that the Catholic Church established that every October 26 will be the day to celebrate the Venezuelan saint.

The beatification "comes at a particularly opportune moment," said Monsignor Baltazar Porras, alluding to a pandemic that has left 152,508 COVID-19 cases and 1,500 related deaths in Venezuela so far.

"Born in 1864 in the Andean village of Isnotu... Hernandez studied medicine in Venezuela and at the famed Pasteur Institute in Paris," the Arlington Catholic Herald recalled.

Upon returning home, this physician practiced his profession with generosity and without asking the poor to pay for his services. During his lifetime, this ethical conduct made him famous in his homeland, which has long revered him as the patron saint of med students, doctors, and patients.

In June 2020, Pope Francis signed a decree authorizing the canonization of Hernandez, who was recognized by the Catholic Church for a miraculous cure after his death. His canonization process, however, began in 1949.

